Main menu:

Recent posts

Categories

Archives

Donate

To help keep HP running

 

Or make a one-off donation:

Raheem Kassam Reminds Us All

Lucy Lips, July 28th 2018, 8:50 am

Raheem reminds us that he’s an obnoxious bore. Quite frankly he’s being antisemitic here in arguing a Jew would be a Nazi collaborator. Bearing in mind the alt right movement he’s desperately trying to be a part of, that that movement is ultimately white supremacists using him to show off how not racist they are, the charge of collaborator would be better placed on him.

Keywords: Uncategorized.