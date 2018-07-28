Raheem reminds us that he’s an obnoxious bore. Quite frankly he’s being antisemitic here in arguing a Jew would be a Nazi collaborator. Bearing in mind the alt right movement he’s desperately trying to be a part of, that that movement is ultimately white supremacists using him to show off how not racist they are, the charge of collaborator would be better placed on him.

I did more against anti-Semitism in my 20s than this little shit will manage his whole life. That’s why I’m a fellow at the institutes in my bio. But don’t expect these lefties to NOT try and make political capital out of their religion. This guy would’ve collaborated with Nazis. https://t.co/jMSsXMshtm — Raheem (@RaheemKassam) July 28, 2018