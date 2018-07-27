The Magnified Voice of Tiny JVL
First things first. @JVoiceLabour are a TINY group. Their secret Facebook group which is open to genuine, fee paying members ONLY consists of 62 people. That’s all of them. That’s less members than there were Rabbis writing to urge Labour to adopt IHRA in full. pic.twitter.com/x7Dizz4FIJ
— Hurryupharry (@hurryupharry) July 26, 2018
In fact they're so small that they were scrabbling around in the days before their AGM trying to persuade people to stand for officer positions because they didn't have the numbers. They broke their own constitution in order to do this but hey needs must pic.twitter.com/YDbehLCPfa
— Hurryupharry (@hurryupharry) July 26, 2018
Eran Cohen (stood for the role of @UJS_UK President) wanted to attack the @BoardofDeputies for being full of rich Jews until it was pointed out that "it would be framed as antisemitic" how poor must a Jew be in order to warrant being listened to Eran? pic.twitter.com/sG3jOR6n9X
— Hurryupharry (@hurryupharry) July 26, 2018
Their reaction to the joint @JewishChron @JewishNewsUK @JewishTelegraph front pages is a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/FHFluJF7LN
— Hurryupharry (@hurryupharry) July 26, 2018