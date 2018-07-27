First things first. @JVoiceLabour are a TINY group. Their secret Facebook group which is open to genuine, fee paying members ONLY consists of 62 people. That’s all of them. That’s less members than there were Rabbis writing to urge Labour to adopt IHRA in full. pic.twitter.com/x7Dizz4FIJ — Hurryupharry (@hurryupharry) July 26, 2018

In fact they're so small that they were scrabbling around in the days before their AGM trying to persuade people to stand for officer positions because they didn't have the numbers. They broke their own constitution in order to do this but hey needs must pic.twitter.com/YDbehLCPfa — Hurryupharry (@hurryupharry) July 26, 2018