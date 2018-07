The MP claims he is the victim of a “rigged process” and that Corbyn “would pose a clear risk to UK national security as Prime Minister”

My letter to Jeremy Corbyn resigning from the Labour Party. I will continue to serve the people of Barrow and Furness as an independent MP pic.twitter.com/8PJtgurK3X — John Woodcock (@JWoodcockMP) July 18, 2018