The Times has noted that Sophie Rahman, headteacher of Eton Community School in Essex, has been banned from teaching.

This school that hired Khuram Butt, one of the terrorists who carried out the terror attack close to Borough Market that killed 8 and wounded another 48 people.

They report that

Sophie Rahman allowed Khuram Butt to teach children as young as three without any background checks, which would have revealed his violent past, a Teaching Regulation Agency hearing in Coventry was told.

They add that:

Butt, 28, one of three terrorists who murdered eight people and injured 48 in June last year before being shot dead by police, taught a class at Eton Community School, previously known as Ad-Deen primary school, in Ilford, east London, the day before the attack. Ms Rahman, 42, who hired Butt in February last year, did not keep track of which children attended the classes, in which youngsters were brainwashed and told to lie to their parents. She was said to have known about Butt’s terrorist connections because he was friends with members of the jihadist organisation al-Muhajiroun and had appeared on a Channel 4 documentary The Jihadis Next Door. It emerged after the attacks that Butt did not have suitable qualifications or experience to teach Arabic as he could not speak the language himself. He had a police caution for violence and gave no references from previous employers. Ms Rahman misled the authorities about her own connections with a former al-Muhajiroun member, referred to as “Individual S”, who worked at the school, failing to mention that they had children together. The panel “regarded it as significant that Ms Rahman chose not to undertake any inquiries into Mr Butt’s employment history despite the fact that he was not suitably qualified for the role and that he had a conviction for an offence of violence.” Ms Rahman was banned from teaching indefinitely.

It turns out that the school has been in the news before. The Daily Mail ran a piece in 2014 about it.

A terror suspect who trained the ringleader of the 7/7 terrorist bombings in London has been allowed to set up an Islamic primary school, teaching children as young as three, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. As a member of a banned extremist group, Sajeel Shahid, 38, called for violence against British troops and ran a training camp in Pakistan where known terrorists learned how to make bombs and fire rocket- propelled grenades. One of his ‘graduates’ was Mohammed Siddique Khan, who led the gang of four suicide bombers on the deadliest terrorist attack ever committed in Britain, killing 52 people on the London Underground and a bus on July 7, 2005.

The article goes on to say:

Documents seen by The Mail on Sunday show Shahid was registered as director and proprietor of the Ad-Deen Primary School in Ilford, Essex, which teaches 54 pupils aged three to 11. He is thought to have founded the £2,000-a-year school in 2009, where, using the pseudonym Abu Ibrahim, he taught children to recite the Koran.



The head of Al Muhajiroun, Anjem Choudary is currently sitting in Belmarsh awaiting release later this year. The group has been out of the news since his incarceration but this serves as a reminder that over the years AM laid down deep roots.