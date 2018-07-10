The Daily Mail has published an expose on NHS psychiatrist Imran Waheed who is also a prominent member of Hizb ut Tahrir.

Waheed is also employed as an expert witness in court:

A radical Islamist preacher who has said he ‘does not believe in democracy’ and is ‘not obedient’ to secular law is working as an expert witness to British courts, MailOnline can reveal. Dr Imran Waheed, 41, a psychiatrist working for the NHS and Bupa in Birmingham, offers his services as an expert witness in a range of civil and criminal cases assessing defendants’ psychological reliability. For many years he was a key figure in the UK branch of Hizb ut-Tahrir, which campaigns for an Islamic state run by Sharia law. In an interview he said: ‘I’ve got no respect for any law other than Allah’s… I don’t care for the law of any man.’

And this:

According to his website, Dr Waheed gives British courts psychiatric assessments of a defendant’s ‘dangerousness’, fitness to hold a firearm licence and fitness to stand trial.

This isn’t the first time Waheed has been exposed as providing care to vulnerable people and ostensibly upholding a democratic system while preaching against it.

In 2014 the Telegraph reported on Waheed’s activities writing:

“Khalid Mahmood, the Labour MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, last night called on both the trust and the General Medical Council, which regulates all doctors, to examine whether Dr Waheed’s role as a consultant psychiatrist is compatible with his position within HT. He said: “If Dr Waheed is as fervent about his views as I suspect he is, I find it hard to believe he can keep them separate from his practice as a psychiatrist working with very vulnerable people. It’s a bit like having a member of an extremist far-right party, such as the BNP, working in a multicultural, multiracial, community like Birmingham.””

What I’m wondering about is why no one has asked the NHS any questions about what safeguarding measures they’re taking, if any, to ensure vulnerable people aren’t influenced by Waheed and other extremists working within their ranks. In 2014 the Telegraph brought this issue to the public domain and now in 2018 the Mail has shown that nothing has changed.

Waheed also appears to be working for BUPA, the same questions arise here.

When questioned by the Mail he said that:

In the sermon he reiterated his longtime demands for a caliphate and said he aimed to ‘liberate man from enslavement to man and the systems of man’, calling into question his role in the British justice system. When questioned about this by MailOnline he claimed he was speaking ‘in the context of the occupation of Palestine’.

So what steps are being taken to ensure that he never ends up treating a vulnerable Jewish or Israeli person? What might happen should Waheed find out in the course of providing treatment that his patient is a Zionist? What implications are there for court cases where he has provided expert testimony where a Jew or Israeli may be the accused or the victim?

These questions remain unanswered. Waheed has already shrugged off one expose in 2014 he looks set to do it again and of course continue speaking at Hizb ut Tahrir events. His participation in events such as the one below make a mockery of his claims to have left the organisation: