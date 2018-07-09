Sometimes, “polite” Jew haters in America drop the guise and display their anti-Semitic motives for all to see.

A sign belonging to the Jewish campus group Hillel at the University of Oregon was vandalized with pro-Palestinian profanity, the group said on Friday. The sign — located in a parking lot and bearing the greeting “Welcome” in English and Hebrew — was defaced with messages including “Free Palestine you f*cks,” written using a black marker.

Prior to the end of the school year, the UO student senate passed a resolution endorsing the BDS movement. Some Jewish students noted the conspiratorial claims made against speakers opposed to the resolution.