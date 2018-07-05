The Washington Post reports on a visit by a Republican Congressional delegation (no Democrats) to Moscow, where they met with Russian legislators and officials. Among them was Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana.

“I asked our friends in Russia not to interfere in our elections this year,” Kennedy said. “I asked them to exit Ukraine and allow Ukraine to self-determine. I asked for the same thing in Crimea. I asked for their help in bringing peace to Syria. And I asked them not to allow Iran to gain a foothold in Syria.”

Wow. That’s telling ‘em, senator. I’ll bet they get right on it.

These are representatives of a regime which (directly or indirectly) shoots down civilian aircraft, murders journalists and political opponents, poisons critics on foreign soil, invades and occupies foreign territory, slaughters Syrian civilians and routinely tries to undermine American democracy.

What makes them your “friends”?

Meanwhile Donald Trump plans to meet with Vladimir Putin one-on-one in Helsinki later this month, with only their translators present. Trump did the same with Kim Jong Un in Singapore. He came away convinced he had established an excellent relationship with Kim and had ended the nuclear threat from North Korea.

Ummm.