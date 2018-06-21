The people who bought Trump’s line that he was powerless to stop the migrant family separation he approved (blaming “Democrats”), and who then supported him when he reversed himself and did stop it, remind me of the American Communists and fellow travelers who loyally followed the party line by opposing war against Nazi Germany as soon as Stalin and Hitler signed a non-aggression pact, and then becoming the most fervent supporters of the war when the Nazis invaded Russia.

*Animal Farm, Chapter 5