This is what happens to peaceful demonstrations in Gaza:

Today, during a peaceful demonstration in Gaza City, the Hamas terror organization used force to disperse protesters just for expressing their opinions. Hamas proves again that while they call for protection of human rights they are in fact the ones who violate them. pic.twitter.com/9jlGLfQDyH — COGAT (@cogat_israel) June 18, 2018

This is what happens to peaceful demonstrations in Ramallah:



According to a pew survey 94% of Palestinians think homosexuality is immoral

I stand corrected; In a previous tweet I said that 93% of Palestinians, asked by @pewresearch about homosexuality, said it’s unacceptable morally.

The percentage is 94% of Palestinians believe being gay is immoral.

1% thinks it’s acceptable. #LGBTQ #LGBT #PRIDE #PRIDEMONTH pic.twitter.com/Xj66sABEPp — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 18, 2018

Yet Palestine is the progressive cause?