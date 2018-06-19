Main menu:

Palestine – The Progressive Cause?

Lucy Lips, June 19th 2018, 2:34 pm

This is what happens to peaceful demonstrations in Gaza:

This is what happens to peaceful demonstrations in Ramallah:

According to a pew survey 94% of Palestinians think homosexuality is immoral

Yet Palestine is the progressive cause?

