Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) lose to government in court of appeal, now face “substantial additional legal costs”.

On June 12th the court of appeal overturned a ruling enabling local councils to discriminate against Israeli companies on so-called “ethical grounds” regarding the investment of pension funds under their control.

A year ago the Palestine Solidarity Campaign took aim at local councils to prevent them from investing pension funds under their control in certain Israeli companies on the basis that they were “companies that support Israel’s illegal occupation”.

The British government stepped in and issued guidance to local councils to prevent this kind of discrimination but were taken to court by the PSC and beaten.

The government then took their case to the court of appeal and won!

PSC emailed their members in outrage and put it up on their website.

BDS FAIL.