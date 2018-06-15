I realize that Donald Trump’s unique diplomatic style involves heaping flattery on murderous dictatorial adversaries while dumping insults on long-time democratic allies.

And I’m not going to make a big deal about Trump returning the salute of a North Korean general. Like Obama’s bow to the Saudi king, it was both cringe-worthy and relatively insignificant.

But Geez– I can’t wait to see how Trump’s acolytes explain this:

BREAKING: President Trump on North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un: “He speaks and his people sit up in attention. I want my people to do the same.”

(My guess: “He was joking.”)

I wonder how long before Trump insists that his lackeys follow him around with notepads recording every word of wisdom from him.

Update: The Washington Post reports:

Later, when pressed by a CNN reporter about the comment, Trump claimed it had been a joke. “I’m kidding,” he said. Admonishing the journalist, the president added, “You don’t understand sarcasm.”

I guess not. What’s clear, however, is that Trump has no heartfelt commitment to American-style democracy and looks longingly at authoritarian regimes.