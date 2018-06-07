The Twitter account of George Galloway (remember him?) now features as its heading a photo of one of the three worst mass murderers of the 20th century. The one who enabled the other two.

No surprise, of course. Galloway strongly implied his affection for Stalin in a 2002 interview with The Guardian:

“I am on the anti-imperialist left.” The Stalinist left? “I wouldn’t define it that way because of the pejoratives loaded around it; that would be making a rod for your own back. If you are asking did I support the Soviet Union, yes I did. Yes, I did support the Soviet Union, and I think the disappearance of the Soviet Union is the biggest catastrophe of my life.”

The only difference, it seems, is that Galloway no longer fears the pejoratives.