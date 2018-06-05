The motion pasted at the bottom of the post has been submitted for consideration to the East Finchley Labour Party branch. It asks members not to discuss the problem of antisemitism – or criticisms of the processes set up to deal with it - outside existing structures. There are several details to pick out here as well as the attempt to silence dissent – the glossing over of the JLM’s links with Labour for example, and the unintended humour/bathos of the first bullet point after the holds heading. I wonder if those putting this motion forward would support a similar approach from the Tories in the face of accusations of Islamophobia?

