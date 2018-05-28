Is this really the only alternative to Corbynism?
Wealthy Britons remain among the world’s most comfortable people, enjoying lavish homes, private medical care, top-notch schools and restaurants run by chefs from Paris and Tokyo. The poor, the elderly, the disabled and the jobless are increasingly prone to Kafka-esque tangles with the bureaucracy to keep public support.
…..
“The hard left has never been very clear about what their alternative to the program was,” says Neil O’Brien, a Conservative lawmaker who was previously a Treasury adviser to Mr. Osborne. “Presumably, it would be some enormous increase in taxation, but they are a bit shy about what that would mean.”
He rejects the notion that austerity is a means of class warfare, noting that wealthy people have been hit with higher taxes on investment and expanded fees when buying luxury properties.
Ummm…
After 8 years of budget cutting, Britain is looking less like the rest of Europe and more like the U.S., with a shrinking welfare state and spreading poverty https://t.co/sYjN36JZxk
— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 28, 2018