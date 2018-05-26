Eric Lee of LabourStart has written an excellent history of the tragically short-lived experiment in democratic socialism in the Republic of Georgia a century ago, crushed by the Russian Bolsheviks in 1921.

Georgia remained under the control of the Soviet regime in Moscow before regaining independence with the collapse of the USSR in 1991.

Eric and Peter Tatchell have written about the struggle for LGBT rights in democratic Georgia on the 100th anniversary of the founding of a Menshevik-led state.