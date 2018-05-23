If you’re a Khomeinist, freedom of speech is easy. You should have it. People you dislike should not.

This week, the self-styled Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has provided yet another illustration of this core principle.

Here’s the background. Stung by Sadiq Khan’s call to ban its Al Quds Day hatred march in London on June 10, the IHRC gathered far left supporters to sign an open letter demanding its right to freedom of expression be upheld.

Salman Rushdie should be so lucky. Go back to 1989 for some of the ugly scenes in the UK after Ayatollah Khomeini called for Rushdie’s murder:

What does IHRC director Arzu Merali make of this history? It was an important victory, that’s what. In a new podcast, she says (from 46:30):

Half a million people came out for the Rushdie affair and you could say that didn’t change a thing either. But actually, I think, when you look back historically, these things will have had a major impact. What if that hadn’t happened? Certainly, I think, in the United Kingdom, if we hadn’t had the kind of mobilisation we had against The Satanic Verses, I think our situation in terms of civil and political rights would be much, much worse.

…

Sometimes, if you just don’t stand up and say “this is who I am and I’m upset and if you don’t get it, well you know, maybe try. You don’t have to agree with me but you’re going to have to try and get into this mind-set.” I think that’s absolutely essential.

A media report from 1989 captures some of the “impact” Merali praises:

Thousands of Muslims on Saturday fought among themselves and clashed with police during a march to demand that Britain change its blasphemy laws to allow them to challenge the novel “The Satanic Verses” in court. Police said 84 people were arrested and six police officers were injured during the march, which erupted in a scuffle before the Parliament building. An estimated 20,000 demonstrators waved banners denouncing author Salman Rushdie and shouted slogans such as “Rushdie must die!” as they began their march in Hyde Park. An effigy of Rushdie hanging from gallows was thrust into the air.

…

At their next stop in Parliament Square, thousands of protesters stood under Big Ben and blocked traffic as fighting broke out. Riot police poured into the area to break up the clashes and force protesters onto Westminster Bridge, out of the square. A Scotland Yard spokesman said 71 people were arrested and marchers only moved on across the bridge after receiving guarantees that protesters detained would be released.

Now it is rather amusing to see the IHRC Khomeinists demanding their Western rights be respected. These rights are a Jew, oh, sorry, ‘Zionist’ plot and they have figured it out!

In fact, the formulation of human rights theory has also largely been politically motivated, and led by advocates with narrow political agendas of their own. The idea of a universal definition of human rights can be dated back to the proposal of an International Bill of Rights of Man in 1945 by Hersch Lauterpecht, a leading Zionist.

Last year the IHRC’s “charity” arm claimed £50,647 in “Gift Aid” from HMRC. It passes the funds it collects to the IHRC limited company. The company’s only mission is Khomeinist agitation. So, effectively, taxpayers are helping to fund the Al Quds Day hatred rally. Howzat for “Islamophobia”.