According to the IDF IRGC Qods Force fired around 20 rockets from within #Syria at Israeli military positions on the Golan. No casualties and some rockets were intercepted.

From the Times of Israel:



Some 20 rockets were fired at Israeli military bases by Iranian forces in southern Syria just after midnight on Thursday, with some of the incoming missiles being intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, the army said, amid sky high tensions on the northern border.

There were no reports of Israeli casualties in the attack. An army spokesperson said damage was caused to Israeli military bases, but that it was “limited.”

The Israeli army said the missile barrage was carried out by members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Forces. This appeared to be one of the few instances of a direct attack on Israel by Iran, which generally operates through proxies.

Tehran vowed revenge after the T-4 army base in Syria was struck in an air raid — widely attributed to Israel — on April 9, which killed at least seven IRGC members, including the senior officer responsible for its drone program.

Syrian state media reported that Israeli artillery fire targeted a military post near the city of Baath in the Quneitra border region, where Syrian regime forces were stationed.

The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson confirmed that the army had retaliated to the alleged Iranian attack, but would not comment on the specific details.

It was not immediately clear if this artillery barrage would constitute Israel’s full response to the rocket attack or if additional retaliations by the IDF against Iranian forces in Syria were to come.

Similarly, it was unclear if the rocket barrage, which was reportedly carried out with multiple launch rocket systems, or MLRS, would be the extent of Iran’s retaliation.

“The IDF sees this Iranian attack on Israel with severity,” said IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus.

“This event is not over,” he said.

Sirens blared across the Golan Heights throughout the exchange, sending residents into bomb shelters. The IDF Home Front Command called on residents to listen to security instructions as needed.

The spokesperson said the army was still sorting out many of the specific details related to the attack, such as what type of projectiles were used, how many were fired, from where they were launched and how many were intercepted.

A video shared on social media shortly after midnight on Thursday appeared to show the barrage of missiles being fired from Syria toward Israel.

Residents of the Golan Heights reported hearing loud, repeated explosions.