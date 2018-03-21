Operation Orchard Declassified
The Times of Israel has a great write up of recently declassified details from the Israeli strike on Syria’s nuclear reactor in 2007.
According to the website Israeli intelligence first got wind of Syria’s nuclear project in 2004;
“The message of the attack on the reactor in 2007 is that Israel will not accept the construction of a capability that threatens the existence of the State of Israel. That was the message in ’81. That was the message in 2007. And that is the message to our enemies for the future,” IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot said in a statement regarding the 2007 bombing.