This is a cross-post by Adam Levick from UK Media Watch

On our Facebook page, we recently linked to a post at Harry’s Place focusing on a blog post by the former British ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray bizarrely alleging that Israel may be behind the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Murray wrote:

“Israel has the nerve agents. Israel has Mossad which is extremely skilled at foreign assassinations. Theresa May claimed Russian propensity to assassinate abroad as a specific reason to believe Russia did it. Well Mossad has an even greater propensity to assassinate abroad. And while I am struggling to see a Russian motive for damaging its own international reputation so grieviously, Israel has a clear motivation for damaging the Russian reputation so grieviously. Russian action in Syria has undermined the Israeli position in Syria and Lebanon in a fundamental way, and Israel has every motive for damaging Russia’s international position by an attack aiming to leave the blame on Russia.”

As Harry’s Place noted, Murray – author of the book “Zionism is Bullshit“, and a former member of the pro-Palestinian Facebook group shown by David Collier to be saturated with antisemitism – has a history of defending people who’ve engage in antisemitism.

