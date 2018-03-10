I guess this is another one we’ll just leave here. Both Walker and Williamson were members of Palestine Live. Here’s Williamson on antisemitism;

‘I’m not saying it never ever happens but it is a really dirty, lowdown trick, particularly the antisemitism smears. Many people in the Jewish community are appalled by what they see as the weaponisation of antisemitism for political ends’

Clearly there’s a fight in the Labour Party over this. It’s no secret who’s winning.

H/T David Collier for his report and Jimmy Rushmore and James Mendelsohn