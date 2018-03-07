David Collier has produced a new report into a secret Facebook group called Palestine Live filled with Holocaust deniers and those posting other antisemitic tropes about world domination.

Jeremy Corbyn was a member of this group (leaving soon after becoming party leader) and interacted there with individuals posting antisemitic material on their own Facebook profiles and in the group itself.

There are also posts showing that members of the group had been exchanging emails with Jeremy Corbyn’s office in order to organise the event in 2015 at which the notorious James Thring took to the podium. Here’s Corbyn’s social media manager Jack Bond standing with Blumenthal when he visited the UK for the event;

Jack Bond was a member of the group along with his boss and Seb Corbyn, Jenny Tonge, David Ward as well as Labour MPs Clive Lewis and Chris Williamson. Some were members at the time the report went live and some had already left.

He has found that Holocaust Denial material was shared in this group of over 3,000 pro Palestine activists and that a great number of the activists posting over a two week period share antisemitic posts on their own Facebook pages.

Collier also found that Jewish members of groups such as Free Speech on Israel and Jewish Voice for Labour were members. He has noted one post where Deborah Fink tells one poster that she prefers the term Zionazi to Jewnazi. Instead of standing up to antisemitism she gives it a facelift.

Mavi Mamara and Ken O’Keefe:

According to Greta Berlin, herself no friend of Israel, the violence on the Mavi Mamara was started by the troofer Ken O’keefe when he lunged at an Israeli soldier. This claim was made in a Secret Facebook group to a bunch of Palestine supporters. According to Berlin the whole thing was O’Keefe’s fault;

There’s more to be said about this and we’ll post more in the future as we go through the mass of material that Collier has put together.

Off the back of Collier’s report the Labour Party has announced an investigation will be launched;

I understand Labour members have been suspended and probes begun after this extraordinary investigation by @mishtal https://t.co/31GcSjgAWE — Justin Cohen (@CohenJust) March 7, 2018

If they’re conducting one of their infamous “investigations” they might want to start with the Supreme Leader and what’s been going on in his office.

But they won’t. They’ll investigate until everyone’s forgotten and then let it all go away.