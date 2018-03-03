While giving the Saviour’s Day address in Chicago last week, Louis Farrakhan came out with a whole series of vilely antisemitic remarks:

He claimed that “the powerful Jews are my enemy,” and “the Jews have control over agencies of those agencies of government” like the FBI. He also charged that Jews are “the mother and father of apartheid,” and Jews are responsible for “degenerate behavior in Hollywood turning men into women and women into men.”

Although a broad range of people supported the Women’s March, it’s undeniable that some of its organisers have very dubious views, and no great surprise that one of these, Tamika D. Mallory, participated in the rally. Far from distancing herself from Farrakhan’s words, she has compounded the offence.

Linda Sarsour has also joined in a really nasty attack on a woman who called out those supporting Farrakhan (see screenshots below). Although written 30 years ago, the question Lou Reed posed in ‘Good Evening Mr Waldheim’ is still fully relevant.