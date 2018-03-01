No public transport except the Airlink and the tram. Pavements ankle deep in snow. A lovely hush over the city. Camerarderie among those of us who have ventured out.

The North Edinburgh Path Network.

One of four brave cyclists progressing very slowly along the National Cycle Network 1

View of the North Edinburgh Path Network from Ravelston Dykes viaduct

Water of Leith frozen at the edges

That’s the A8 from the old railway bridge. It’s peak rush hour.

Other side of the bridge. About 6 inches of snow last night.