Trump unloads on Bannon

Gene, January 3rd 2018, 7:13 pm

After Donald (“I only hire the best people“) Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon was quoted as saying that a meeting Trump’s son and son-in-law held with a Russian lawyer was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic,” the president of the United States responded as only he can.

Guess who won’t be invited to Mar-a-Lago anytime soon?

