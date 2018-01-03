After Donald (“I only hire the best people“) Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon was quoted as saying that a meeting Trump’s son and son-in-law held with a Russian lawyer was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic,” the president of the United States responded as only he can.

.@realDonaldTrump statement on Bannon after Michael Wolff book quotes Bannon calling Don Jr, Manafort & Jared meeting at Trump Tower "treasonous" pic.twitter.com/1uOVd1tKJU — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) January 3, 2018

Guess who won’t be invited to Mar-a-Lago anytime soon?