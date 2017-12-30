Protesters in Tehran tear down a poster of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

پاره کردن عکس رهبر جمهوری اسلامی به دست معترضان در #تهران#تجمع‌های_اعتراضی pic.twitter.com/eD9MqAeOKj — RadioFarda راديوفردا (@RadioFarda_) December 30, 2017

Surely much more to come.

Further update: Check out #Iranprotests on Twitter. Protesters seem more willing to challenge Khamenei and the Islamic Republic by name than they were in 2009, when the demonstrations were mostly about fraud in a regime-sponsored election.

Clearly this isn’t just about “reform.”

Another update: Remember in 2009 how regime forces broke up demonstrations by riding motorcycles into them?

#Iran: peaceful but brave protesters in the city of #Karaj are assaulted by regime forces on motorcycles but refuse to run away. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/rfLlcWmNdw — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) December 30, 2017

Fifth update: One of the astonishing things about these protests is how widespread they are. Simply cracking down in Tehran won’t be enough.