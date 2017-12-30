Main menu:

Recent posts

Categories

Archives

Donate

To help keep HP running

 

Or make a one-off donation:

Last night in Tehran

Gene, December 30th 2017, 6:56 pm

Protesters in Tehran tear down a poster of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Surely much more to come.

Update:

Further update: Check out #Iranprotests on Twitter. Protesters seem more willing to challenge Khamenei and the Islamic Republic by name than they were in 2009, when the demonstrations were mostly about fraud in a regime-sponsored election.

Clearly this isn’t just about “reform.”

Additional update: And of course…

Another update: Remember in 2009 how regime forces broke up demonstrations by riding motorcycles into them?

Fifth update: One of the astonishing things about these protests is how widespread they are. Simply cracking down in Tehran won’t be enough.

Keywords: Iran.