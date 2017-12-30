Last night in Tehran
Protesters in Tehran tear down a poster of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Surely much more to come.
Update:
Anti-government protest in Khoramabad: "We don't want an Islamic republic." #Iranprotests https://t.co/OjW2lMvaTa
Further update: Check out #Iranprotests on Twitter. Protesters seem more willing to challenge Khamenei and the Islamic Republic by name than they were in 2009, when the demonstrations were mostly about fraud in a regime-sponsored election.
Clearly this isn’t just about “reform.”
Additional update: And of course…
Another update: Remember in 2009 how regime forces broke up demonstrations by riding motorcycles into them?
#Iran: peaceful but brave protesters in the city of #Karaj are assaulted by regime forces on motorcycles but refuse to run away. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/rfLlcWmNdw
Fifth update: One of the astonishing things about these protests is how widespread they are. Simply cracking down in Tehran won’t be enough.
Map of #IranProtests, steadily spreading across the country pic.twitter.com/HhiQ6iLWOz
