Fortunately, after eight years of brutal repression and enforced “Happy Holidays” greetings, President Trump has given us permission to say “Merry Christmas” again.

Heck, even former President Barack Obama is saying it now. In Hawaiian too.

Oh, wait. Those are clips from when he was was still president.

Anyway, Merry Christmas to all those celebrating the holiday. Even though I’m not a Christian, I found this article by Kevin Williamson, one of my favorite writers and a genuine conservative, quite touching.