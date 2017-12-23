This is a good commentary from Jake Tapper of CNN.

But if the Trump administration is serious about retaliating against countries that voted to condemn the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, I hope it isn’t similarly hypocritical.

For instance, Trump threatened to cut off US aid to poor and developing countries that voted for the resolution. But there was no talk of acting against other countries which supported the resolution– including Saudi Arabia, Russia and China.

I wonder why.