Imagine a man has been recorded on video singing the praises of Thomas Mair, who murdered Jo Cox MP. Next thing you know, the man is being feted by the police in the name of “tolerance”. It would be an utterly absurd and offensive spectacle.

Now step away from that scenario and into reality. Here you will see Greater Manchester Police hailing “interfaith tolerance” at a “lovely” meeting with the Pakistani preachers and father and son Naqeeb ur Rehman and Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman.

Labour MP Afzal Khan is also keen on the Rehmans. Here he is all happy clappy with the preachers on another visit earlier this year.

Well, here is Haseeb ur Rehman shouting his support for Mumtaz Qadri, the man who assassinated Pakistani politician Salman Taseer in 2011 for “blasphemy”. A big picture of Qadri is on the wall behind Rehman. His father is seated beneath it, watching his son’s agitated speech with approval.

Here is Haseeb ur Rehman speaking at Mumtaz Qadri’s funeral.

These hate preachers have been exposed before. Last summer, two of Taseer’s children expressed their fury when the Rehmans were welcomed to the UK in another tour which even took in Lambeth Palace.

Taseer’s son, Shahbaz, 33, who was recently freed after being kidnapped and held captive by Islamists for four years, criticised British authorities for allowing the clerics into the country. “Firstly they are not preachers. A preacher in Islam is a person who spreads the message of Allah, just like the Prophet, through peaceful means. You cannot force your view on someone else. This is the basic foundation of Islam,” he told IBTimes UK in an emailed statement. “These people teach murder and hate. For me personally I find it sad that a country like England would allow cowards like these men in. It’s countries like the UK and the US that claim they are leading the way in the war against terror [and] setting a standard. Why are they allowing people [in] that give fuel to the fire they are fighting against? His brother, Shehryar, 30, added: “They supported and incited my father Salmaan Taseer’s murder. The UK government should deport them and Pakistan should prosecute them for the incitement of violence under the terrorism act.” “I find it disrespectful that a man like this has been entertained by the Archbishop. My family has been on the front lines when it comes to inter-faith harmony and these people disrespect anyone and everyone who speaks about religious harmony.”

For Pakistani liberals, grubby and foolish betrayal has become a norm in British officialdom. For shame.