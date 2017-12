Tonight outside the US embassy in London; “Khaybar Khaybar, ya yahud, Jaish Muhammad, sa yahud” or “Jews, remember Khaybar the army of Muhammad is returning”. They mean Zionists tho…@PSCupdates are they your banners they’re holding? @mishtal pic.twitter.com/PuMaZEomEk

