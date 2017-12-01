It was almost two years ago that Donald Trump’s future national security adviser Michael Flynn and future 2016 Green party candidate for president Jill Stein joined Vladimir Putin in Moscow to celebrate the Russian propaganda outlet RT.

Trump reportedly considered choosing Flynn as his 2016 running mate and Flynn led chants of “Lock her [i.e., Hillary Clinton] up!” at the Republican convention.

Today Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and agreed to cooperate with the Mueller investigation into the Trump campaign’s and administration’s contacts with the Russian government– a classic plea deal.

So I guess we’re going to learn a lot more about what happened between those two events. We are nowhere near the end of this thing.