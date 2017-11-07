This open letter was sent to the Brent and Kilburn Times by Stephen Hoffman

I was absolutely appalled and shocked to hear about events at Queen’s Labour Party on the night of November 2 2017.

In a discussion about expelling members of the Labour Party who are also members of other parties, a member gave the example of those who are members of Labour also being members of Hezbollah.

Deplorably, another member of the Labour Party piped up to say that members of Hezbollah should also be allowed to be members of the Labour. This position was somehow maintained when Hezbollah is a terrorist group which seeks to kill as many Jews as possible. This is not an idle threat either given Hezbollah murdered 85 Jews in a Jewish communal centre in Buenos Aires on 18 July 1994.

Hezbollah are not exactly shy about hiding their antisemitism either, given that the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah has previously stated “God imprinted blasphemy on the Jews’ hearts.” This isn’t a one off either. He has also said “If we searched the world for a person more cowardly, despicable, weak and feeble in psyche, mind, ideology and religion, we would not find anybody like the Jew.”

I have tweeted to both Hampsted and Kilburn Labour Party and Queen’s Park Labour Party numerous times asking them to condemn this, and confirm they will not support any members of the Labour Party also being members of Hezbollah. I stressed how Hezbollah is antisemitic and this is of concern to Jewish members. Shamefully I have heard nothing.

Do the members of the Jewish community in Queen’s Park not matter to the Labour Party?

Stephen Hoffman