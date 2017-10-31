This is a guy who thought quoting Reinhard Heydrich (one of the architects of the Holocaust) in a leaflet about how evil Israel is was a good idea.

This from the Jewish Chronicle on his expulsion:

Moshe Machover – a retired University of London professor who has lived in the UK since 1968 – was informed of his expulsion from Labour last week following a probe into an article titled “Anti-Zionism does not equal anti-Semitism” which he wrote for Weekly Worker, the newspaper of the CPGB. The article – which included a quote from Reinhard Heydrich, one of Hitler’s most notorious lieutenants, made in 1935 which suggested the early Nazi government agreed with Zionist ideals – appeared on the front page of the newspaper. It was widely distributed by a group calling themselves Labour Party Marxists (LPM) at last month’s party conference in Brighton.

Note that the letter came from Corbyn’s office not from Labour Party HQ nor the Compliance Unit.

Hold your nose and head over to the Labour Party Marxists blog for a little bit more on this.