Following on from habibi’s reminder of just why MEND should not be welcomed to Parliament, it’s also concerning to read about the invitation extended to Hindu nationalist Tapan Ghosh.

Mr Ghosh has previously called for the UN to control the birth rate of Muslims. He has also claimed to have created a “Hindu Defence Force” in India to protect Hindus from supposed Muslim violence. Mr Ghosh was the keynote speaker at the meeting, held last week. He said: “Your girls and daughters are threatened by grooming but in our country our land is threatened and our existence is threatened.”

Ghosh has also made vile comments about the Rohingya Muslims.

It’s good to note that Amber Rudd has clearly disassociated herself from Ghosh’s views.