Ignoring Israeli Judo Genius
Israeli judoka Tal Flicker won a gold medal at #JudoAbuDhabi2017! No Israeli anthem or flag. A disgrace to the spirit of sports. pic.twitter.com/XiP1YrwBms
— Embassy of Israel (@IsraelinUSA) October 26, 2017
Liberty, if it means anything, is the right to tell people what they don't want to hear
To help keep HP running
Or make a one-off donation:
Israeli judoka Tal Flicker won a gold medal at #JudoAbuDhabi2017! No Israeli anthem or flag. A disgrace to the spirit of sports. pic.twitter.com/XiP1YrwBms
— Embassy of Israel (@IsraelinUSA) October 26, 2017