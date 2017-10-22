Guido Fawkes exposed the attendance of the man with a penchant for sharing antisemitic conspiracy theories on Facebook, Tapash abu Shaims at Labour Party conference. He was staffing the Palestine Solidarity Campaign stall.

It turns out that Shaims stood for a place on the Palestine Solidarity Campaign National Executive Committee at their annual general meeting. You might notice some other names on that list.

We tweeted the PSC to see if he was successful in his bid but funnily enough they never replied.