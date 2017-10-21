I won’t dwell at length on the thoroughly – and I think increasingly – vile views of Gilad Atzmon. Here Marlon Solomon draws attention to just one recent example.

As reported recently in the Jewish Chronicle, there has been an outcry over the invitation extended by RISC to Atzmon.

Berkshire Jews are “horrified” over the scheduled appearance of an antisemitic author at the Reading International Festival. Gilad Atzmon, an Israeli jazz musician and writer who has challenged Holocaust denial legislation, is due to appear at the Reading International Solidarity Centre on Sunday. The event has been billed as the launch of Mr Atzmon’s latest book, Being In Time – A Post Political Manifesto, and is being staged by Reading Friends of Palestine.* Rabbi Zvi Solomons of the Jewish Community of Berkshire said Mr Atzmon was “a notorious antisemite. He has promoted Holocaust denial, compared Israelis to the Nazis. “He is not the sort of person any liberal outfit should want to be connected to.”

RISC has so far refused to engage with any of those protesting against the invitation to Atzmon. Yet again we find ourselves asking whether bigotry against any other minority would be treated with such complacency or concern with such disdain?

*Some people have confused this group with Reading PSC. As far as I know they have no involvement in this.