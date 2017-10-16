Guest post by Karl Pfeifer

I am happy to inform readers of Harry’s Place that the Austrian Students Union passed a resolution denouncing BDS. The Union of Jewish-Austrian Students gave special thanks to the leftwing GRAS– Green & Alternative Students– for their continuing support in the fight against all antisemitism.

Jüdische österreichische HochschülerInnen

The Union of Jewish-Austrian Students

Friday, 14 October 2017

We are very happy to announce that the ÖH – Österreichische Hochschüler_innenschaft (Austrian Students’ Union) is the first national student union to adopt a resolution denouncing BDS and also approve a version of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

The resolution calls BDS an antisemitic campaign and opposes giving it any space or supporting funds.

This has been a big step in the fight against antisemitism and we are very happy that after our lobbying effort almost all factions have supported the motion.

A special thanks to the GRAS– Grüne & Alternative Student_innen– and the their continuing support in the fight against all antisemitism.