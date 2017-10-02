Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, Orlando, now this.

It’s still not clear what was behind the madness of the shooter who killed at least 50 people and wounded hundreds more, or (among other questions) how he managed to transport 10 rifles to his hotel room without anyone noticing or calling the police, or if he had an automatic weapon, but my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the first responders.

From what we know about the gunman, it doesn’t appear that a border wall or tougher immigration rules would have made a difference in this case.

After Sandy Hook, Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo asked, “How Do We Fix This?”

Almost five years later, it seems we’re no closer to an answer.

Update: It appears the shooter used an automatic weapon, which allows multiple shots to be fired simply by holding down the trigger.

Nevada law allows full-auto machine guns (buyers need to be approved by ATF). However, one can also illegally convert semi to full auto. — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) October 2, 2017

ATF is the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.