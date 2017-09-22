A worrying story from Tunstall:

Radical preacher Kamran Hussain has been convicted of supporting the Islamic State terror group and encouraging terrorism – with sermons from his Stoke-on-Trent mosque. An undercover law enforcement officer recorded the 40-year-old’s radical sermons from the Tunstall High Street mosque over a four-month period last year. He told children that martyrdom was better than anything they would achieve at school, encouraged terrorism and supported the terror group in Syria.

It’s sometimes claimed that radicalisation has nothing to do with mosques, but clearly that’s not entirely true – and it’s particularly concerning that it took an undercover officer to expose this given how many people must have heard Hussain preach.

