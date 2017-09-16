It’s not a surprise, but it’s good news that after two-and-a-half years of lies and coverups (some of which we documented here), the truth has finally come out.

A team of forensic analysts has determined that Alberto Nisman, the special prosecutor who claimed that the president of Argentina [Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner] covered up Iran’s role in the deadly bombing of a Buenos Aires Jewish center, was murdered and did not commit suicide, the South American nation’s media are reporting. A new toxicology report on Nisman’s body found traces of the drug ketamine, an anesthetic used on animals, and posited that at least one other person forcefully held him down around the time of his death, the Infobae digital news outlet and the TN cable news network reported Thursday.

The Israeli-Argentinian journalist Noga Tarnopolsky, who has been tracking the Nisman case, has some observations on her Twitter account.

There are two principal suspects: the then-government of Argentina, in which I include all the warring intelligence agencies and Kirchner’s office and the Iranian government. These are the two entities who wanted this man gone and had the means to do it. Did they cooperate? Who knows, it wouldn’t have been the first time.

…..

In any event, without knowing either who was behind the murder or who committed the act we know that many people were involved, a fact I find hopeful. The more people in the know, the better the chances that one of them, at some point, may break. Second, we also know that whoever broke into Nisman’s flat wanted him dead [and] took no chances: poison, violence, shooting– all of the above. Finally, let’s restate the brutal fact that 4 days before turning up dead, Nisman accused Cristina Kirchner of conspiring to cover up the murder of her own citizens.

Fernandez de Kirchner left office at the end of 2015.