By 5 Pillars – 11th September 2017

It’s the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 atrocity which took place on September 11th 2001.

Nearly 3,000 people, including many Muslims, were killed in the attack.

Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeda were immediately blamed, and President George Bush, Prime Minster Tony Blair and their allies launched the so-called “war on terror” which quickly transformed into a “war of terror” on the Muslim world.