Sixteen years after 9/11 troubling questions still remain
This is a cross-post from 5 Pillars
By 5 Pillars – 11th September 2017
It’s the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 atrocity which took place on September 11th 2001.
Nearly 3,000 people, including many Muslims, were killed in the attack.
Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeda were immediately blamed, and President George Bush, Prime Minster Tony Blair and their allies launched the so-called “war on terror” which quickly transformed into a “war of terror” on the Muslim world.