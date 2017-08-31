David Hirsh on Contemporary Left Antisemitism: Book launch in Manchester
Here’s a link to information about a launch in Manchester on September 24 for David Hirsh’s excellent new book. (See here for my review from last month).
Liberty, if it means anything, is the right to tell people what they don't want to hear
To help keep HP running
Or make a one-off donation:
Here’s a link to information about a launch in Manchester on September 24 for David Hirsh’s excellent new book. (See here for my review from last month).