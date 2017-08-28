Main menu:

Recent posts

Categories

Archives

Donate

To help keep HP running

 

Or make a one-off donation:

Black-clad jerks in Berkeley

Gene, August 28th 2017, 9:24 pm

While people in Houston and vicinity were acting heroically and selflessly on Sunday, about a hundred black-clad “anarchists” showed up in Berkeley to attack a handful of peaceful rightwing demonstrators. (No Nazi flags in sight, although that wouldn’t have justified it.) These thugs are a menace, not least to the anti-racist cause, and they should have been arrested en masse.

Well done to the woman above (likely not a member of the alt-Right) for bravely intervening to rescue the victim of the assault.

Keywords: Stateside.