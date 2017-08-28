#Berkeley 'anti-hate activists' beat the sh!t out of someone they deem 'Nazi' @CNN who are the hateful ones exactly? pic.twitter.com/0zKVAwv2ox — Lucid Hurricane ✘ (@LucidHurricaneX) August 28, 2017

While people in Houston and vicinity were acting heroically and selflessly on Sunday, about a hundred black-clad “anarchists” showed up in Berkeley to attack a handful of peaceful rightwing demonstrators. (No Nazi flags in sight, although that wouldn’t have justified it.) These thugs are a menace, not least to the anti-racist cause, and they should have been arrested en masse.

Well done to the woman above (likely not a member of the alt-Right) for bravely intervening to rescue the victim of the assault.