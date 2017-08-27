Best wishes to our readers in Texas and their families as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, after devastating part of the Gulf Coast, move inland and flood Houston.

Officials here warned that the deluge in the nation’s fourth-largest city on Sunday will be “beyond anything experienced,” as Harvey pummeled Texas, dropping more than two feet of rain and causing dire flash floods. At least five people have been reported dead as a result of the storm, according to the National Weather Service. By Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service was predicting that parts of Texas could receive nearly 50 inches of rain, the largest recorded total in the state’s history. Communities in southeastern Texas, already experiencing water so high that it engulfed vehicles up to their car handles, were continually being beaten down by heavy sideways rain.

Of course no disaster preparation or response can be perfect, but I hope things go better than the 2005 Hurricane Katrina fiasco.

If you’re in the path of the storm, and you’re able to communicate, let us know how you’re doing.

Update: Heart-rending photos. Word is that these people are now safe.

.@GalvCoTX Family needs help at 1510 Pinecrest, Dickinson, TX. pic.twitter.com/y86ohQHbWX — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 27, 2017