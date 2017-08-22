Has anyone been watching The State on Channel 4? It’s the story of four British jihadis, two girls, two boys plus Isaac the boy who go off to Syria to join the Daesh state. Lashings of lashings, and full helpings of heads on spikes.

Our two boys are Jalal, following his brother, who was killed when he made the trip earlier and Ziyad, who is after adventure. The two girls are Ushna, star-struck by jihad and Shakira, a doctor and single mother. Shakira’s 9 year old son Isaac make up the five.

Christopher Stevens reviewed it and went full Daily Mail, saying it worked as a recruitment video for the holy head-bangers since the Fearsome Five were having such a good time jihading – the handsome boys bare-chested waving guns about and the girls good-looking and idealistic.

I don’t know if susceptible young Muslims will be seduced by this so as to think it a great wheeze to head to the so-called Islamic State, however any normal westerner of all faiths and none – and who else can you pitch a telly programme to – would naturally be appalled at the diatribes about the disgustingness of women and aghast at the tirades about the Second Coming, not to mention the bullying of the townsfolk carried out by the mujahideen and the binbagged female vice squad, with beatings and beheadings the order of the day. The nasty chap who runs the hospital man-handles Shakira the doctor, pushing her out physically – that would be a shock for any professional woman who could have an industrial- tribunal case against a superior even shouting at her.

The women live in a kind of girls’ boarding school with a fat, smiley-yet-sinister American Matron running the place and a Puritanical Head Girl who lectures them about the decadence of the west. .

So however personable they are, however gutsy Shakira shows herself, however a pair of fine eyes well with sympathy for the victims of the mini totalitarian state, my own reaction is that as I know this lot are Nazi equivalents I’m dying for them to become disillusioned and then make horrible ends. I’m wondering if Shakira will see her cute little Isaac kitted out with a suicide vest and told to become a martyr.

The director, Paul Kosminsky directed Wolf Hall, which was pretty good and The Promise, which a lot of people on this blog hated. The State is watchable and doesn’t give any back story specious reasons for our Frightful Five becoming latter day Cathar crusaders –and there’s enough suspense to keep me viewing. However it’s nothing like as stylish and handsome as The Handmaid’s Tale which dealt with a very similar society and showed how its cruelty and control went right into its victims’ bones. That was cool and elegant, this is hot and rumbustious and crude. I will stick to the end though waiting for the Five to come to bad ends. Two more episodes – and how will each one die?

Isaac – suicide vest

Shakira – hospital bombing

Ushna – honour killed by her arranged husband for smiling at some bloke

Ziyad – shot by a Kurdish woman soldier

Jalal – drowns himself in the swimming pool



I’ve been facetious about a series based on a horrible evil of modern times. But the ethos of ISIS is like Nazism – grotesque, pompous, farcical. If it wasn’t so murderous and cruel it would be funny.