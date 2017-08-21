I don’t usually see much of either Robert Spencer or Nathan Lean on Twitter as both have blocked me. However, courtesy of a retweet from Reza Aslan, I did spot this.

My first reaction was to reflect that opposing Jihad Watch really isn’t the same as endorsing jihad. But I then thought it would be interesting to see what other groups were being shunned by PayPal. A quick search revealed that CAGE, 21c Islam and 5pillars were all benefitting from PayPal’s services. 21C Islam regularly posts pieces by Haitham al Haddad – whose vile views include unembarrassed support for death for apostasy. Perhaps PayPal should think again about its policies for exclusion to ensure greater consistency.