Main menu:

Recent posts

Categories

Archives

Donate

To help keep HP running

 

Or make a one-off donation:

PayPal ditches Jihad Watch

Sarah AB, August 21st 2017, 7:31 am

I don’t usually see much of either Robert Spencer or Nathan Lean on Twitter as both have blocked me. However, courtesy of a retweet from Reza Aslan, I did spot this.

My first reaction was to reflect that opposing Jihad Watch really isn’t the same as endorsing jihad.  But I then thought it would be interesting to see what other groups were being shunned by PayPal.  A quick search revealed that CAGE, 21c Islam and 5pillars were all benefitting from PayPal’s services.  21C Islam regularly posts pieces by Haitham al Haddad – whose vile views include unembarrassed support for death for apostasy.  Perhaps PayPal should think again about its policies for exclusion to ensure greater consistency.

Keywords: Uncategorized.