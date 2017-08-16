Main menu:

Back where he started

Gene, August 16th 2017, 1:30 am

After dutifully reading off a teleprompter on Monday, President Trump on Tuesday said what he really thinks about the awful events in Charlottesville– assigning moral equivalence to the white nationalists and the counter-protesters, with somewhat more blame placed on the latter.

His latest comments have drawn a number of reactions.

From Republican Senator Marco Rubio:

From neo-Nazi David Duke:

When Marco Rubio is challenging you head-on, and David Duke is praising you, something is dreadfully wrong.

And there’s this from Democratic Senator Brian Schatz:

