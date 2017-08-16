Back where he started
After dutifully reading off a teleprompter on Monday, President Trump on Tuesday said what he really thinks about the awful events in Charlottesville– assigning moral equivalence to the white nationalists and the counter-protesters, with somewhat more blame placed on the latter.
His latest comments have drawn a number of reactions.
From Republican Senator Marco Rubio:
The organizers of events which inspired & led to #charlottesvilleterroristattack are 100% to blame for a number of reasons. 1/6
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017
From neo-Nazi David Duke:
Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa https://t.co/tTESdV4LP0
— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 15, 2017
When Marco Rubio is challenging you head-on, and David Duke is praising you, something is dreadfully wrong.
And there’s this from Democratic Senator Brian Schatz:
As a Jew, as an American, as a human, words cannot express my disgust and disappointment. This is not my President.
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 15, 2017