After dutifully reading off a teleprompter on Monday, President Trump on Tuesday said what he really thinks about the awful events in Charlottesville– assigning moral equivalence to the white nationalists and the counter-protesters, with somewhat more blame placed on the latter.

His latest comments have drawn a number of reactions.

From Republican Senator Marco Rubio:

The organizers of events which inspired & led to #charlottesvilleterroristattack are 100% to blame for a number of reasons. 1/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

From neo-Nazi David Duke:

Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa https://t.co/tTESdV4LP0 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 15, 2017

When Marco Rubio is challenging you head-on, and David Duke is praising you, something is dreadfully wrong.

And there’s this from Democratic Senator Brian Schatz: