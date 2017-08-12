Main menu:

Awful news from Charlottesville

Gene, August 12th 2017, 9:51 pm

About 70 miles east of where I live, in the university town of Charlottesville, Virginia, one person is dead and many others injured after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully marching against a white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally.

Here are some of the people they were protesting:

Unfortunately I’m used to seeing Confederate battle flags in my part of Virginia. Fortunately I’m not used to seeing Nazi flags.

Trump has condemned the hatred and violence “on all sides.” When violent Islamic extremists do this sort of thing, he’s usually a lot more specific.

Update:

