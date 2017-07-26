This morning Donald Trump tweeted:

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

I assume this means that all transgender persons currently serving in the military will be hunted down and kicked out. That’s not good.

Ah, but there must be some mistake:

President Trump is most pro-LGBTQ rights @POTUS in history. Why's that story not written in mainstream media? https://t.co/pRf9rCNKH3 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 3, 2017

A Facebook friend who was deployed to Afghanistan posted:

This appears to be an effort to fight a culture war that fewer and fewer Americans want to fight. Perhaps the president imagines that laid-off factory workers in the Rust Belt won’t care so much that his Trump-branded products are produced overseas and that the manufacturing jobs he promised to save are disappearing anyway– as long as he keeps the trannies out of the Army.

If so, he’s probably wrong.