Main menu:

Recent posts

Categories

Archives

Donate

To help keep HP running

 

Or make a one-off donation:

Trump bans transgender soldiers

Gene, July 26th 2017, 7:33 pm

This morning Donald Trump tweeted:

I assume this means that all transgender persons currently serving in the military will be hunted down and kicked out. That’s not good.

Ah, but there must be some mistake:

A Facebook friend who was deployed to Afghanistan posted:

This appears to be an effort to fight a culture war that fewer and fewer Americans want to fight. Perhaps the president imagines that laid-off factory workers in the Rust Belt won’t care so much that his Trump-branded products are produced overseas and that the manufacturing jobs he promised to save are disappearing anyway– as long as he keeps the trannies out of the Army.

If so, he’s probably wrong.

Keywords: LGBT Rights, Trump.