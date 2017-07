A seminal moment.

2 years ago today: Trump declared that John McCain, who spent 5 ½ years as a POW, is “not a war hero … I like people that weren’t captured” pic.twitter.com/Y189mVPsGh — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 18, 2017

I was absolutely sure this would kill Trump’s chances of winning the Republican nomination in 2016, not to mention the presidency of the United States.

I was wrong. And the rest, as they say…